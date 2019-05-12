NAOMI CHRISTOPHERSEN Naomi Ruth Christophersen went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, May 5, 2019, days shy of her 87th birthday. Ruth was born to Ennis Virgil Rife and Margaret Leota Bingham Rife on May 8, 1932. Although she ventured out of Chico for brief periods of time, Ruth spent most of her life in her beloved hometown. She worked at Square Deal Mattress Factory, founded and owned by her parents, and met her husband Melvin Ove Christophersen through the family business. Ruth and Mel raised four children together and shared a passion for managing King's Table restaurant for several years. Ruth invested in sharing her faith through count-less volunteer hours with Christian nonprofits including Gideon Inter-national, Awana, and Child Evangelism Fellow-ship (CEF). She enjoyed participating in church choirs at Grace Baptist Church and Vina Community Church, as well as at Grace Brethren Church, which her parents helped establish. Ruth's life was chara-cterized by unswerving loyalty and tireless faithfulness. As she joins her husband, Ruth leaves behind four children (Don, Virgil, Leroy, and Lois Christophersen); seven grandchildren; and one great-grandson. Although grieving her departure from this world, her family re-joices that at last Ruth's faith has become sight. Please join the family for a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 16th, at Grace Community Church in Chico. To view online and leave condolences for the family please go to NBCFH.com. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary