NEIL ALAN DOUGHERTY Neil Alan Dougherty passed away at home, surrounded by family, on April 30, 2020, following a tough battle with pancreatic cancer. He leaves behind his wife Mary; an older brother Thomas (m. Judy); children Willy (m. Erin), Kristine, and Brian (m. Kirby); three grandchildren; and beloved extended family. He is predeceased by his parents, two brothers, sister, and a close nephew. Neil was just 60 years old and inspired many with his wisdom and outlook on life. Neil entered the world prematurely in his parents' home in Gazelle, CA on July 20, 1959. At just 3 pounds, his head could fit in a teacup, and his parents (Elvyn and Mildred) kept him warm in a shoebox atop their oven door while waiting for an ambulance. Growing up, Neil helped his parents with the Dougherty & Son ranch. Neil left Gazelle to earn a degree in computer science at Chico State University in Chico, CA, where he met the love of his life, Mary, and her beautiful son, Willy. Neil and Mary married on April 1, 1984, a date befitting his quick wit and the laughter they shared. They soon welcomed a daughter (Kristine) and son (Brian). A man of incredible work ethic, Neil devoted nearly 30 years and many nights and weekends to the City of Chico's information systems. He earned his MBA from Chico State in 2002. He is remembered for his humor, brilliant imagination, and sincere care for those around him. He loved playing with his grandchildren, spoiling his granddogs, and he never met a cat he didn't like. Neil was a voracious reader and kept his shelves stocked several books deep, consuming everything from classics to nonfiction, scifi, and fantasy. He often reread his favorites and lent them to friends and family. In recent years, Neil discovered the thrill of international travel, exploring South Korea and Thailand with his wife and daughter. He also rekindled his passion for golf and enjoyed improving his game and sharing stories on the green with his sons. He had a pun for every occasion, always placed others' needs before his own, and could make you smile even in the toughest times. It is rare to find such an intelligent, sweet man. Both his loss and love are felt deeply. Donations in Neil's name can be made to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research or to Enloe Hospice. Fond memories are welcome at NewtonBracewell.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 6, 2020.