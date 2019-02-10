Home

NEIL ANDREW Neil H. Andrew, a 45-year resident of Chico and retired U.S. Naval Aviator, passed away on December 28, 2018 in San Diego at 89 years of age. He was preceded in death by his wife Thurza in 2014, his parents Reed and Lillian in 1992, and his brother Robert in 1984. Neil is survived by sons Howard and Robert Andrew and their families as well as brothers Doug, Reed, and David. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Elks Lodge in Chico, CA on April 19 from 12-2 p.m. Share your thoughts online at NewtonBracewell.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 10, 2019
