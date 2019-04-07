NEIL H. ANDREW August 21, 1929 to December 28, 2018 A perfect gentleman passed away on December 28, 2018 in San Diego, California. Neil Harding Andrew was born August 21, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan. He was the second of five sons born to Reed and Lillian (n‚e Burton) Andrew. Neil and his brothers (Douglas, Robert, Reed, and David) grew up during the Great Depression and World War II. The family grew a "Victory Garden" during the conflict as many American families did in support of the general war effort. In 1947, Neil was accepted into the U.S. Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) at the University of Utah, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics. Upon graduation in 1951, he was commissioned as an Ensign in the United States Navy. After service during the Korean War aboard the USS Philippine Sea, Neil was accepted for flight training at Pensacola, Florida. He earned his Gold Wings and designation as a Naval Aviator in 1954. Among the aircraft he flew were the F6F Hellcat, F8F Bearcat, F9F Panther and F9F-8 Cougar, AD Skyraider, TBM Avenger, and the A4 Skyhawk. He served aboard and flew from many aircraft carriers, including the USS Shangri-La, USS Saratoga, and the USS Coral Sea. His favorite ship was the world's first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, the USS Enterprise (CVN-65), which is still the longest naval vessel ever built at 1123 feet. His flight service on that storied ship included its first overseas deployment in 1962 to the Mediterranean Sea. Neil taught Naval Science at the NROTC unit at the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma from 1964-67 while maintaining his flight proficiency by flying the T-33 U.S. Air Force jet trainer out of nearby Tinker AFB. His final assignment was as a jet flight instructor at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas. Neil retired as a Lieutenant Commander in 1971 with over 4,500 total flight hours. Neil married Thurza Barbara McDermid in 1957 in Hollywood, CA. They raised two sons, Howard and Robert. After retiring from the Navy, Neil and family moved to Corning, California in 1972. Not wanting to stray far from the Navy so soon, Neil taught NJROTC at Corning High School for three years from 1972-75. He and the family moved from Corning to Mills Orchard (near Hamilton City, CA) and lived there from 1973-81. Neil re-kindled his love for flying in this timeframe and flew as a charter pilot for Chico Aviation in Chico, CA for several decades. He flew many types of Piper and Cessna propeller aircraft as well as the Citation II executive jet. He also flew a modified DC-3 for a stint as an aerial fire fighter. In 1982, while Howard was studying abroad, Neil, Thurza and Robert moved to a home on Sierra View Way in Chico near Bidwell Park. In addition to flying, Neil became well-known and respected for his integrity as a Real Estate Broker, Stock Broker, and Mortgage Loan Officer. Among all of his successful careers, Neil will be best remembered as an exemplary U.S. Naval Aviator. Neil was preceded in death by his wife Thurza in 2014, his parents Reed and Lillian in 1992, and his brother Robert in 1984. He is survived by his son Howard and wife, Carolie, grandchildren Emma, Rudyard, Caitlin, and Thurza Mae, and nine great grandchildren in New Zealand; son Robert and wife Pamela in Florida and grandchild Jessica in Oklahoma; and brothers Douglas, Reed, and David. In late 2016, Neil reunited with his first love, Liz Lawrence, and moved to Coronado, CA to live with her in early 2017. Filled with lots of laughter and joy and among his happiest years, Neil lived life to the fullest with Liz for nearly two years. Together they enjoyed world travel, cruises to Alaska and Hawaii, tennis, bridge, and a favorite from his childhood, ping pong. Neil will be remembered as a kind, courteous, good-natured, thoughtful, and gentle man. In addition to his many skills and talents in the military and business world, he was a fine pianist. He was a beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, great uncle, cousin, and mentor to all. Neil touched many lives with his legendary story-telling, caring heart and open mind. He will be dearly missed by everyone, having been loved by those who knew him just briefly as well as those who knew him for years. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Elks Lodge in Chico, CA from 12-2 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019. Share your thoughts online at NewtonBracewell.com Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary