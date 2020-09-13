NELLIE PEARL (DORSEY) YARBOUGH July 2, 1930 September 1, 2020 Nellie Pearl (Dorsey) Yarbough departed this life on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Donald Yarbough, and will be interred by his side at the San Francisco National Cemetery at the Presidio. Born July 2, 1930, one of five children in Tunica County, Mississippi, Nellie spent her early childhood on a family farm under the watchful eye of her loving grandfather. The extended family, including an aunt and cousin, joined the Great Migration relocating to the urban north, moving first to Detroit and ultimately settling in Utica, New York in 1940. A bright and curious child, Nellie was a standout student whose love of reading famously earned her a spot on a local historical trivia radio program. As a young woman, Nellie married a city policeman and made a home and family in Utica for many years before divorcing and relocating to California in the early 1960s. Nellie entered a new chapter as the wife of US Air Force Airman Donald Yarbough. She embraced her new role becoming an active member of the Non Commissioned Officers' Wives Club, as well as supporting Brownie and Girl Scout troops on the various military installations. Gifted with a green thumb, Nellie planted gardens at every stop and kept her kitchen windows filled with sweet potato vines, Coleus Caninus and Trailing Peperomia. The family experienced the life of a United States military serviceman, traveling from place to place, establishing striking households every four years. The family lived in San Bernardino California, Castle Air Force Base, Johnson and Yokota AFB, Japan and finally returning to Travis AFB in California. TSGT Yarbough retired after more than twenty years of service and the family settled in Fairfield, California in 1973. The happy habit of travel firmly established, Nellie continued to see the country and the world in retirement. She visited family and friends in New York, Maryland, Washington D.C., Kentucky and Pennsylvania. She ventured overseas to visit Germany and Jamaica. Relocating to Broward County Florida after the passing of her husband, Nellie enjoyed the charms of South Beach in Miami including visits to the opera and the ballet. She was especially thrilled to have a private introduction to one of her favorite singers, Johnny Mathis. From that South Florida base, Nellie visited New Orleans, Key West, Georgia's Cumberland Island, and explored the Florida Everglades. Nellie remained active in her waning years. She continued to enjoy classic cinema and reading detective mysteries, especially the horror/suspense novels of Stephen King. As her eyesight faded, she continued to enjoy "reading" by listening to books on tape. A dynamic and enthusiastic dancer in her youth, age and infirmity slowed her down though she continued to listen to her favorite music, rocking the house with Bob Seger's Silver Bullet Band or setting a quieter mood with ballads by Seal or Nancy Wilson. She prided herself on regularly watching and "beating" contestants on Jeopardy and never missed a chance to play Bingo if there was a game to be found. Nellie Yarbough returned to a more rural, farm-based life, ending her days in Northern California, where she enjoyed short outdoor walks, encountering quail, wild turkeys, flowering trees and garden beds. She relaxed watching wildlife from her breakfast window and was especially happy to once again pick fresh peaches from her backyard orchard, reminiscent of her time on her grandfather's Mississippi farm. Nellie was predeceased by her siblings, Bernice, Mozella, Leona, and James. She was also predeceased by her daughter Felicia A. Frank. She is survived by her remaining seven children: daughter Julia Yarbough, son Donald Yarbough, daughter Allison Dorsey, daughter Paula (Frank) Workman, daughter Karen (Frank) Reed, daughter Marion (Frank) Smith, and daughter Jacqueline (Frank) Jones. Nellie was grandmother to thirteen grandchildren and great-grandmother to twenty-five greatgrandchildren. You can leave your condolences by visiting NewtonBracewell.com