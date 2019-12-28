|
NEVAEH AUSTIN CLOUSER A funeral service will be held for Nevaeh and Austin Clouser Jr. on Saturday, January 4th 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Family Life Church 13495 Garner Ln, Chico. Nevaeh and Austin passed away as the result of an auto accident on Saturday, December 21. They are survived by their mother, Eva Davies and father, Austin Clouser; maternal grandparents, Don Wood, Felicia Wood and Cinthia Martin ; paternal grandparents Don Clouser and Rhonda Burton; maternal great grandparents, Don Wood Sr. and Mary Brooks; six aunts, Katie (Steven McCool) Williams, Cortney Kavanas, Miranda (Aric Noble) Wood, Gracie (Owen Quin) Wood, Ruby Beccera and Maricella Valencia; one uncle Donald Clouser Jr.; six cousins, Cory Barkey, Cameron Burton, Logan Kavanas, Peyton Kavanas, Ethan Moor and Summer Bunnell and countless friends and family. Nevaeh and Austin were preceded in death by their great grandmother Felipa Wood and great grandfather Edward Irrie Davies and two aunts, Kayla Cernas and Darien Ehorn. To help with the cost of arrangements, donations may be made through the following PayPal link: https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8l3HaPeV67 Arrangements are under the direction of Brusie Funeral Home.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 28, 2019