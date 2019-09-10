|
NICK MASTROMATTEO (May 17, 1937 September 6, 2019) Nick Mastromatteo passed away at the age of 82 on Friday, September 6, 2019. He was fortunate to be at his home in Chico, CA with his family. Rosary Service will be held on Wednesday 11 September from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in the Chapel of the Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home on 680 Camellia Way, Chico (phone: 530 342 9003). Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday 12 September starting 10:00 am at Our Divine Savior Church on 566 E Lassen Ave, Chico. To view full obituary and leave condolences for the family please go online to www.NBCFH.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 10, 2019