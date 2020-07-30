1/
Nicole Jeanette Spafford
1990 - 2020
NICOLE JEANETTE SPAFFORD Nicole went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 21, 2020 in Oroville, CA. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Ramsey Funeral Home, 1175 Robinson Street, Oroville, CA. Attendance is by Invitation only. If you wish you may watch service via Facebook live please go to Ramsey Funeral Home Facebook Page and click on live stream. Arrangements are entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Please visit www.RamseyFuneralHomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Ramsey Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ramsey Funeral Home
1175 Robinson Street
Oroville, CA 95965
(530) 534-3877
