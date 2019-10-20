|
NINA JEAN DUNN On the morning of October 10, 2019, Nina Jean Dunn of Oroville died at the age of 71. Nina was born in Las Vegas to Donald D. and Clara Dunn in 1948. She graduated from Oroville High School in 1966. After graduation, she joined her brothers in Hawaii where she worked in a women's clothing store in Hilton Hawaiian Village. In 1972, she returned to Oroville where she became the general manager of Kelly Ridge Country Club, a position she held until her retirement. Nina took great pride in her work and loved helping people, whether it was to schedule a tee time on the golf course or plan a special event in the club house. In her spare time, she lavished affection on her Lhasa Apso Mele Kalikimaka. She also enjoyed making ceramics and collecting costume jewelry. Nina is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Dorothy Rocha. She is survived by her sister Marion, her brothers Donald R. (Christine), Michael, Steve (Cindy), her brother-in-law Leonard Rocha, one nephew and five nieces. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019 at Oroville Memorial Cemetery, 5646 Lincoln Blvd., Oroville. Donations can be made in Nina's memory to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 20, 2019