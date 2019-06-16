NOELA PHILLIPS Noela was born January 20, 1939 in Marysville, California to Noel and Helen Dodson. She later moved to Oroville where she spent the majority of her life. She attended Yuba College, Butte College and graduated from Chico State with multiple subject and special education teaching credentials. Noela taught special education and fourth grade at Helen Wilcox Elementary School for 30 years and continued substituting in the Palermo School District for quite a few years after that. Noela passed away June 6, 2019 at her home in Oroville. Her first priority was her family. They include her daughters Laurie Phillips, Cathy (Will) Funke and Carolyn Phillips. She adored her grandchildren; Matthew, Kate, Ellen, Michaela, Zachary, Leanne, Bennett, Joseph and Camille, and two great grandchildren; Grace and Mackenzie. She is also survived by many cousins, including her cousin Carl Miller who was like a brother to her, as well as a niece and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her brother William Dodson. Noela will be missed by her family and many friends. A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Trinity Presbyterian Church, Oroville, CA. Burial was private at the Sutter Cemetery, Sutter, CA. Those that wish may make donations to the PEO Scholarship Fund in care of Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home. Please feel free to share your thoughts and view full obituary online at NewtonBracewell.com Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary