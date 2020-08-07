NORMA GASTON Norma Annette Gaston, 86 years of age, long revered resident of Orland, CA. passed away on August 3rd, 2020. A private memorial service will be held by close family members in her honor. Mrs. Gaston was born on Nov. 10th, 1933 in Atlantic, IA. Norma was a teacher by trade; a loving, patient, intelligent, devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. As a single mother, she obtained her bachelor's of science from Long Beach State University and then achieved a Masters in Education from Chico State. She proudly taught and mentored, middle & elementary students for over 30 years. She cherished her grandchildren, llamas, crafting and reading. Norma was preceded in death by son Ricky L. Gaston, and granddaughter Rebekah Gaston. Survived by her 3 sons, Michael Gaston (wife, Carol Gaston) of Chico, CA., Larry Gaston (wife, Susan Gaston) of Oroville, CA., and Patrick Gaston (Wife, Sue Walker-Gaston) of Michigan, her grandchildren; Elizabeth Owen, Brad Gaston, Sarah Brunstetter, Joanne Herrmann, Paul Gaston, Mallorie Gaston,Tim Gaston, Lisa Killian and Alexis Gaston. Adopted grandchildren; Ellen Cook, Danielle LeSeur, and step grandchildren; Jeff Wedell, Mark Wedell, Angie Phelps, Staci Walker., and 21 Great Grandchildren. Mrs. Gaston was highly respected in Orland for her contribution to education & the community and enjoyed volunteering for Friends of the Library as well as serving on the board for the Retired Teacher Association. The family of Norma Gaston welcomes anyone to share their memories of her, via email: normagastonmemorial@gmail.com.



