NORMA HUGGINS Norma E. Huggins, age 82, of Orland, CA, passed away June 13, 2019 in Chico, CA. Norma was born on July 29, 1936 in Sacramento, CA. She married her wonderful husband, Harold E. Huggins, on July 28, 1962. Norma spent 30 years as an engineer working for Pacific Bell and AT&T. Her hobbies were Pinterest, reading, traveling and camping. Norma is survived by her husband; Harold Huggins of Orland, son; Will Huggins (Cathy) of Vancouver, WA, daughter; Cynthia Shroll (Pat Shroll) of Brentwood, CA and their four kids; Brandon, Zachary, Austin and Parker Shroll. All are welcome to join family for services held Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 1 P.M. at the Orland Evangelical Free Church. Sweet-Olsen Family Mortuary to handle all arrangements.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 18, 2019