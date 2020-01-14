|
|
NORMA KOSCKI Norma Jean Schuldt (Koscki) was born on July 8th, 1933 on a farm in Orland, South Dakota, the third child to Chris Albert and Pelma Henrietta Schuldt. Norma entered into eternal rest on November 8th, 2019. Norma shared fond memories of growing up on a farm where she spent hours working by her father's side. Norma attended Chester High School, and then attended Madison during her last year. Norma met her husband, Jim Koscki, at General Beatle College where they both were studying to become teachers. Norma and Jim settled in Downey, California after moving to various locations and teaching positions. After Jim died in 1975, Norma moved her family (which included 8 children) up to Chico, California and began a new life. Among the joys of raising her children she loved to dance! Her nickname was Norma Jean the Dancing Machine! Norma went to beauty school, worked different jobs including selling wigs at Laura's Wig and Beauty Supply, and for the Chico Enterprise Record selling advertisements. Norma is preceded in death by her three sons, Lance, Kim and John Loken. Norma is survived by children Angie, Mary, Theresa, John, Danielle, Mark, Robert, Laura, and Colleen (Keith) Peschel, and grandchildren Natasha (Link), McKenna, Megan, Abby (Ward), Larry, Robert, Seth and Malorie (Bryant) and four great grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of Life for Norma Jean on Saturday, January 18th at 4:00 pm at 525 Willard Drive, Folsom, Ca 95682. Please contact Colleen Peschel for details at (916) 764-7228. Memorial contributions can be made to Sutter Care at Home and Hospice.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 14, 2020