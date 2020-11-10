NORMA LEE MOORE 9-24-1928 to 11-1-2020 Norma Lee Pitman Moore was born in Bozeman, Montana. Her father Alan Lee Pitman and mother Martha Evelyn Bills Pitman moved to California shortly after Norma's birth. Norma was preceded in death by her parents, husband Emmett Moore, sister Lenore Schlaf, grandson Bryan Archibald, and daughter Kim Moore Archibald. Norma's parents moved to Mount Shasta area and lived in Hornbrook for a few years until moving to Chico. Norma recalled when she was 10 years old her family drove through Chico to visit friends. She saw how beautiful it was and begged her parents to move there. Her father found a job at Carnation Milk Co., and her mother made pies and salads for the Hotel Oaks. Norma attended Chico schools, graduating from Chico High class of 46. She participated in sports and worked on the high school newspaper. She made deep friendships and retained those friendships throughout her life. She had a group of friends who met once a month for lunch at local restaurants. This group of friends organized class reunions and celebrated their 70 class reunion 4 years ago. After high school she attended Chico State. As a young woman she also worked at the movie theater, the telephone company as a switchboard operator and worked in the office at Diamond Match. While working at the telephone company her friend Mary Santos set her up on a date with Emmett Moore. The two began dating, fell in love and married in May 1948. They had four children three daughters and a son. Terry Houser (Gary), Kim Archibald, Shawn Moore, and Garth E. Moore (Cari). In their early years, Norma and her family enjoyed many outdoor activities. In the summer meeting up with friends for Emmett's softball games at Hooker Oak Park, family picnics and reunions at Bidwell Park. Water skiing and camping weekends with great friends at the river or one of the lakes. Lake Shasta was a favorite location to meet up with other families. Creating great weekends and many long term memories for everyone. In the colder months the activities were bowling leagues, pheasant hunting at family members ranches and taking her children to various activities. As a young mother she sewed her children's clothing, including sewing on sequins and making costumes for her daughters performances. She walked alongside as her girls marched and twirled on Main and Broadway downtown during the Pioneer Days Celebrations. She shuttled her daughters to dance, tap and gymnastics classes. She traded working hours at the dance studio in order to cover the cost of the classes for her daughters. When her son Garth was old enough he began little league, bowling and other activity he enjoyed with his friends. With her interest in sports and her commitment to the community she and Emmett began their business Moore's Awards Center in 1966. Norma and Emmett had been avid bowler's for many years. She was the secretary for the women's bowling association for many years. She was responsible for committees and helped organize tournaments for women's bowling leagues. Some of the funds raised from these activities were donated to veterans associations throughout the years. After the sale of their business she worked at Orchard Lanes Bowling Center until she retired. She was inducted into the Chico Sports Hall of Fame in 1990. Norma became a 49er football fan in the 1950s. She enjoyed watching televised sporting events, especially horse racing, golf and Olympics. Throughout her life she was fascinated by technology. She was eager to use computers and adapted to all the digital devices available. She selected the biggest HD screen TV she could find to fit in her living room. She used to say Best Buy was her happy place. She loved the geeks and always wanted to know about the latest devices and technology. Besides tech, a collection of books were some of her most valued treasures. She was an avid reader and when her eyesight started failing she loaded up an audible so she could continue to learn and enjoy gathering information. A priority of hers was selecting interesting books for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In the past few yeas requests from her grandchildren for a FaceTime call was deeply appreciated. When she wasn't watching sports she was watching British mini series or movies and animated movies. She could have a lively conversation with her great grand children about the latest children's movies. She loved music and had a range of taste going back to the 40s romantic swing, country, Big band, marching bands, classical and musicals made into movies. Besides appreciating her long relationships with old friends she truly valued the friendships she had made with treasured young friends. Kevin, Deanna, Lee, Paula, Ivory, Heidi, Penny and the Campanero family. Norma is survived by her children Terry Houser (Gary), Shawn Moore, Garth Moore (Cari), nieces Jeanie Allison, Gaylene Helms, and nephew Jim Steele. Her goddaughter Andy Banks (Larry/Lorenzo) Grand children: Eryn Houser Simpson (Jesse), Kelsey Houser Torres (Scott), Shelby Houser Plummer (Jeff), Tanner Dillard (Lacey), Ashley Dillard Rasmussen (Eric), Amy Dillard Deniz, Allie Moore Vassar (James), Mason Moore (Holly), Kyle and Garth Archibald. Great grandchildren: Ethan, Lucas and Olivia Torres. Charlotte, Lyla and Eloise Plummer. Sophia and Julius Deniz. Ethan and Parker Rasmussen. TJ Dillard, Reese Vassar, and Camila Archibald. Norma loved animals and would appreciate your gifts in her memory to Butte Humane Society. Or to encourage sports and team building donate to children's bowling scholarship at Orchard Lanes c/o Deanna Keyawa. You may send condolences to the family at www.brusiefh.com