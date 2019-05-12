NORMA MARTIN After 73 years of sharing her kindness with all, Norma Martin passed peacefully at home on her birthday, May 1. She had waged a nearly 4-year battle with cancer. Her long fight gave Norma more time with the family she loved, a final Thanksgiving with every-one, a last Christmas with her youngest grand-son. While she was unwell at home, she spent many hours of phone calls with her beloved sisters, grandkids, nieces, and daughter. She was well cared for at home by her son Wayne, his wife Iris and of course her hus-band of 52 years, Dennis. Born in Oroville, Norma grew up in Sterling City with her brother, sisters, nieces and nephews. Chico was her long-time home, a wonderfully happy time with her husband, kids, camping trips, work, dogs, and bird-watching. After moving to Modesto, Dennis and Norma enjoy-ed classes at the local community college and group trips around Cali-fornia. For her family she was always a kind and willing ear and a source of unconditional love and support. Missed by all who knew her sweet nature, Norma is survived by her husband Dennis, son Wayne, daughter Cassy and grandchildren Sven, Delainey, Nicolas Luciane and Angel. At Norma's request there will be no service. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary