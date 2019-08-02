Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Price


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Price Obituary
NORMA PRICE Norma Rose Volpato Price, age 88, passed away on July 12, 2019 in Roseville. Norma was born on January 20, 1931 in Chico. She lived 35 years in Santa Clara and the past 21 years in Roseville. Norma was known for her kindness. She was a devoted mother. We will remember her "green thumb" and love of gardening. Norma is survived by her children, Lynn Marie Pastusak, Ken Vaught, Jim Vaught, six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, one great-great grandson, and two brothers, Medardo and Ronald. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norton, and her parents, Medardo (who was tragically killed in a car accident in 1937) and Rosa. Donations "in memory of Norma Price cancer fund" may be made to Sutter Roseville Medical Center Foundation, 1 Medical Plaza, 2nd Floor, Roseville, California 95661.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.