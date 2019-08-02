|
|
NORMA PRICE Norma Rose Volpato Price, age 88, passed away on July 12, 2019 in Roseville. Norma was born on January 20, 1931 in Chico. She lived 35 years in Santa Clara and the past 21 years in Roseville. Norma was known for her kindness. She was a devoted mother. We will remember her "green thumb" and love of gardening. Norma is survived by her children, Lynn Marie Pastusak, Ken Vaught, Jim Vaught, six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, one great-great grandson, and two brothers, Medardo and Ronald. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norton, and her parents, Medardo (who was tragically killed in a car accident in 1937) and Rosa. Donations "in memory of Norma Price cancer fund" may be made to Sutter Roseville Medical Center Foundation, 1 Medical Plaza, 2nd Floor, Roseville, California 95661.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 2, 2019