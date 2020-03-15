Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Norma Rae Romo


1930 - 2020
NORMA RAE ROMO May 26, 1930 - February 25, 2020 Norma Romo, long-time resident of Paradise, passed away at age 89 in Chico following a brief illness. Born in Nephi, Utah, Norma moved to Southern California as a young girl and graduated from Garfield High School in Los Angeles. After high school, she worked as a secretary at Valvoline Oil. It was there she met her husband of 57 years, Ed. After marrying, she began her most important role, staying home and raising her three children. Although she returned to the work place after they had grown, her true passion was her family. She was happiest when she was with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Norma leaves behind her two daughters, Donna (James) Parker and Diana Romo, her sister, June Haney Smith, five grandchildren, Kimberly (Steven) Weich, David (Janet) Parker, Daniel Beardsley, Bryan (Jen) Parker, and Douglas (Erika) Beardsley, four great-grandchildren, Briana and Victoria Weich, Jase and Julian Beardsley, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward and son David. The happiest years of Norma's life were spent with her husband at their home in Paradise. An avid gardener, she loved working in her garden everyday. A memorial service will be held in Ontario, California. Online condolances can be sent to the family at http://www.brusiefh.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 15, 2020
