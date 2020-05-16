NORMAN K. KIRK Norman K. Kirk passed away Saturday May 9, 2020 with family surrounding him. He was born January 11, 1937 in War Eagle, Arkansas and moved to Oroville in 1948, where he spent most of his life. He joined the US Army at age 18 and went to airborne school, stationed at Fort Bragg, NC, home of the 82 Airborne Division. He was in 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Battalion 504TH PIR. Norm worked as a Logging truck driver for 37 years prior to enjoying fishing, camping and traveling with his family. He is survived by his wife Dee, sons-Dennis Hutcheson, Rodney "Dino" Kirk, daughters Karen Hlavaty and Sandra Edwards, 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, brothers-Neil and Joe Kirk. He is preceded in death by sons Mike Hutcheson and Kenny Kirk. Per Norm's request, no service will be held.



