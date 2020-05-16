Norman K. Kirk
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NORMAN K. KIRK Norman K. Kirk passed away Saturday May 9, 2020 with family surrounding him. He was born January 11, 1937 in War Eagle, Arkansas and moved to Oroville in 1948, where he spent most of his life. He joined the US Army at age 18 and went to airborne school, stationed at Fort Bragg, NC, home of the 82 Airborne Division. He was in 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Battalion 504TH PIR. Norm worked as a Logging truck driver for 37 years prior to enjoying fishing, camping and traveling with his family. He is survived by his wife Dee, sons-Dennis Hutcheson, Rodney "Dino" Kirk, daughters Karen Hlavaty and Sandra Edwards, 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, brothers-Neil and Joe Kirk. He is preceded in death by sons Mike Hutcheson and Kenny Kirk. Per Norm's request, no service will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society of Northern California - Chico
1353 East 8th Street
Chico, CA 95928
5303457200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Neptune Society of Northern California
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved