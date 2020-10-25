NORMAN BATHAM Norman R. Batham, age 81, went to meet the Lord on Oct 16, 2020. Norm retired from CSU, Chico having worked as a mechanic and bus driver in Plant Operations. He was a very talented mechanic and welder who created and repaired many things and willingly used his skills and knowledge to help others. Norm loved the outdoors, traveling and being with his family. Norm is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Thelma Batham, their sons, Rick, Jim (Kathy), Steve, 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Share your thoughts online at NewtonBracewell.com