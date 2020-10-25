1/1
Norman R. Batham
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NORMAN BATHAM Norman R. Batham, age 81, went to meet the Lord on Oct 16, 2020. Norm retired from CSU, Chico having worked as a mechanic and bus driver in Plant Operations. He was a very talented mechanic and welder who created and repaired many things and willingly used his skills and knowledge to help others. Norm loved the outdoors, traveling and being with his family. Norm is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Thelma Batham, their sons, Rick, Jim (Kathy), Steve, 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Share your thoughts online at NewtonBracewell.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newton-Bracewell Cremation and Funeral Services
680 Camellia Way
Chico, CA 95926
(530) 342-9003
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ChicoER.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved