Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scheer Memorial Chapel
2410 Foothill Boulevard
Oroville, CA 95966
(530) 533-5255
Resources
More Obituaries for O'Neal Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

O'Neal Baker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
O'Neal Baker Obituary
O'NEAL BAKER O'Neal Baker 'Red' to his friends, passed away comfortably Sunday Dec 8 at Oroville Hospital at the age of 85. He leaves behind daughters, Suellen Iness and Terrie Dana (Chad); sons, Tike, Neal (Marcie), Nile (Ashlie), Shane (Alenda) and Bernie Cook (Corinne); Brother Arlis (Deana) and Sister Lila Denney, 22 Grandchildren, 37 Great Grandchildren. Neal 'Red' was an underground hard rock miner who worked on many projects such as the original construction of Oroville Dam, subway system in New York City, and the power plant at Wishon above Shaver Lake. He moved to Oroville as a young boy in the early 1940's from Missouri and although he lived and worked all over the United States, Oroville was always 'home'. Graveside service will be held at Oroville Memorial Park Cemetery on December 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Following the service, reception will be held at the Moose Lodge, 1462 14th St. Oroville.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of O'Neal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Scheer Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -