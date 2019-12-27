|
|
O'NEAL BAKER O'Neal Baker 'Red' to his friends, passed away comfortably Sunday Dec 8 at Oroville Hospital at the age of 85. He leaves behind daughters, Suellen Iness and Terrie Dana (Chad); sons, Tike, Neal (Marcie), Nile (Ashlie), Shane (Alenda) and Bernie Cook (Corinne); Brother Arlis (Deana) and Sister Lila Denney, 22 Grandchildren, 37 Great Grandchildren. Neal 'Red' was an underground hard rock miner who worked on many projects such as the original construction of Oroville Dam, subway system in New York City, and the power plant at Wishon above Shaver Lake. He moved to Oroville as a young boy in the early 1940's from Missouri and although he lived and worked all over the United States, Oroville was always 'home'. Graveside service will be held at Oroville Memorial Park Cemetery on December 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Following the service, reception will be held at the Moose Lodge, 1462 14th St. Oroville.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 27, 2019