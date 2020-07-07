1/1
Paricia J. Farboud
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PATRICIA J. FARBOUD Patricia J. Farboud, 75, passed away on June 27, 2020 in Chico. She was born in 1944 in Merced, CA to Clifford and Eva May Neil. She grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon and Redding, California and moved to Chico nearly 40 years ago. Pat is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Ali, children Bijan (Michelle), Bobby (Shirley), Chris (Stephanie), and Tami (Sam), 12 grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Arrangements are entrusted to Brusie Funeral Homes. Please visit https://www.brusiefh.com/ for more information and to leave condolences for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brusie Funeral Home
626 Broadway
Chico, CA 95928
(530) 342-5642
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved