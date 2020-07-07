PATRICIA J. FARBOUD Patricia J. Farboud, 75, passed away on June 27, 2020 in Chico. She was born in 1944 in Merced, CA to Clifford and Eva May Neil. She grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon and Redding, California and moved to Chico nearly 40 years ago. Pat is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Ali, children Bijan (Michelle), Bobby (Shirley), Chris (Stephanie), and Tami (Sam), 12 grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Arrangements are entrusted to Brusie Funeral Homes. Please visit https://www.brusiefh.com/
