|
|
PATRICIA ANN FORE Pat passed away on March 4, 2019 in Oroville, California. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Ramsey Funeral Home, 1175 Robinson St., Oroville, CA. Graveside Services will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Oroville Cemetery, 2600 Feather River Blvd, Oroville, CA with a Celebration of Life to follow at the Oroville Eagles Hall. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to in her honor to be divided amongst, Pat & Sam Scholarship, New Toys for Kids, and Shoes that Fit for Kids. Please contact Ramsey Funeral Home for information 530-534-3877 www.RamseyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 12, 2019