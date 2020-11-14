PATRICIA ANN NOWAK (Nov 16, 1931 Oct 27, 2020) In loving memory of our Mom who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct 27th, 2020. She is survived by a daughter, RoAnn and three sons, Stephen, Robert and Donn; also ten Grandchildren and two Great-grandchild. Patricia was born to Lillian and John Kestelik of Los Angeles, CA. She spent her childhood traveling with her parents, who loved the outdoors and enjoyed activities such as gold panning, fishing and hiking in favorite destinations including the Redwoods, Yosemite and places beyond. Patricia earned an AA degree from LA college, and worked as a legal secretary. She married Don Nowak in 1955 and raised four children with love and a sense of humor. She moved to Chico in 1971 and lived in a family oriented neighborhood the rest of her life. Patricia was a member of the Chico Sunset Lions Club and Hearing Institute; and was a Student of Avalon for life. She also practiced Tai Chi and was a second degree Reiki Practitioner. Patricia was an avid reader and loved learning. She also enjoyed sewing, gardening, oil painting and fishing. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.



