PATRICIA C. MURPHY Patricia C Murphy, 94, of Butte Valley California passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was born October 11, 1925 to Howard W Collins of Woodstock, Illinois and Ann (McCarthy) Collins of Morrie, Minnesota. She was the second of five siblings all of whom preceded her in death. Patricia became a stewardess with Pan American Airways (Pan Am) when she was on a trip home to visit her mother in the late 1940's. This began a lifelong passion for travel and visiting new places. She met her husband William (Bill) Keenan Murphy II on Wake Island. Patricia and Bill were married in Westwood California in 1954. During their marriage they lived in Alaska, California, Japan, New York, and Lebanon and finally settled in Butte County in 1976. Patricia was mother to 10 children. These included two step children, Maureen (Bill) Jenkins, William K (Sarah) Murphy, III, a foster daughter, Caroline Khoury, 6 of her own children, Patrick (Penny) Murphy, Ann (Lory Brockel) Murphy, Kathleen (Mark) Weaver, Mary (Jerry) Waldorf, Jean (Kirk) Atkins, John (Julie) Murphy and a grandson, William K Murphy, IV. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Bill, her sons William K, III and Patrick and by her daughter Caroline. She is grandmother to 16 and great-grandmother to 8. Patricia was a lifelong learner, taking classes at Butte College for many years. At CSU, Chico, she was a member of the Prime Timers and then Olli until the time of her death. She was a volunteer fireman at the Butte Valley Fire Station and at the Jesus Center at its original location and continued to volunteer at its current location for many years. She has been a board member of Birthright since 1989. Patricia was able to be home her last two months of life, surrounded by her family who were able to enjoy her sharp wit while caring for her. She will be missed by her family, friends, classmates and neighbors for her enthusiasm, joy for life, sense of adventure and mostly for the love she shared with all. An outdoor rosary is planned for September 11 on the lawn of St James Church at 8 am in Durham. An outdoor memorial service will take place the next day at 8:30 am at the Durham Cemetery with the burial to immediately follow. The family hopes to be able to share a celebration of Patricia's life when public gatherings are once again safe. Please bring your own chair if possible and please wear a mask if attending the rosary or service and burial. Social distancing will be required.



