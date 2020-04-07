|
PATRICIA CALYER LANGFORD In the early morning of January 13, 2020, Patricia Calyer Langford passed away in her sleep with the grace and quiet dignity she always exhibited in life. She was 82 years old. She battled courageously against the glioblastoma cancer which finally took her life, but in the end, the enemy was too powerful. She is survived by the following: her husband of sixty years, Eric Langford, of Chico; their daughter, Rebecca Langford, of Novato, CA; and her sister-in-law, Mary Langford, of Larchmont, NY. Patricia was a local artist and art teacher for over 35 years. She earned her M. A. in Art from CSU, Chico. She taught art in several venues including CSU, Chico as a part-timer. Her favorite media were pen-and-ink, printmaking, and watercolor. Patricia was a beautiful, kind, and gentle soul who loved animals, especially her dog, Ariel, and her cat, Skyler. She brought sunshine into the lives of everyone she came in contact with, and she will be remembered by all who knew her. Her family would like to thank the staff of Enloe Hospice and the Enloe Medical Center for the comfort and kindness they provided for Patricia in her last days.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 7, 2020