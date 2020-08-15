1/1
1928 - 2020
PATTY COOMBES Patricia Coombes, 92, passed away on August 6, 2020 in Chico, CA. Patty was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. Patty was born on April 12, 1928 in Azusa, CA to Marsh and Clarabelle Jones. She was married to George Coombes on July 18, 1950, who preceded her in death in November, 2018. Patty is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Lou and Ed Lim of Chico; her son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Kris Coombes of St Louis, MO; seven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. An accomplished musician, Patty performed professionally with her father and sister in Southern California. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, she worked as a journalist and administrative assistant for many years. Patty and George lived in various places in California before their retirement, after which they travelled extensively, finally settling in Sedona, AZ, and ultimately in Chico. Patty was known for her positive and friendly nature, strength of spirit, and love for her family. She especially enjoyed entertaining friends, traveling, and serving in their local church. Since moving to Chico, she was an active member of the Evangelical Free Church in Chico. She will be greatly missed. The family will hold a private service to celebrate Patty's life. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, https://www.macular.org/. To view obituary and send condolences online, go to NewtonBracewell.com.

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 15, 2020.
