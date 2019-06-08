PATRICIA EDWARDS A memorial service will be held for Patricia Ann Edwards, June 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Evangelical Free Church in Oroville. She was 86. Patricia passed away at her home on May 20, 2019. She was born on January 18, 1933 in San Diego, Ca. Patricia was employed by Butte County for 30 years and retired from the Tax Collectors Office as the Chief Deputy Tax Collector. She is survived by her husband, Billy Edwards, a sister, Sue McElroy, both of Oroville , and a brother, Jerry Keroher of Citrus Heights,a daughter Linda Lauer and two sons, Gregory and Jeffrey all of Oroville. She was blessed with four grand children and seven great-grand children. She was preceeded in death by her youngest brother, Donald Keroher and mother, Thelma Keroher. Pastor Gregg Hansel of EFC will officiate. Friends may call Linda with any questions. Flowers may be sent to EFC the day before the service. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary