PATRICIA JANE SHOEMAKER SMITH Our sweet Mom, Pat Smith, entered into heaven on Friday, May 8, 2020. Her 91 years of life were filled with love of family and community service for her beloved native Chico. Pat was born in Chico, CA, on November 3, 1928. Her parents, Harold and Flora Shoemaker, and her younger siblings, brother, Harold (Sonny) Shoemaker and sister, Dorothy Jones, are all together in Heaven now. Pat's husband, Darrell Dann Smith, has waited over nine years since his passing, to be reunited once again to his wife of 72 years. Although our hearts are broken to say good-bye to our beautiful Mom, we are so grateful to know that she is with her heavenly family and has no more pain. I'm sure our Mom and Dad are dancing together in Heaven! Pat was devoted to her family and volunteered for every school event that needed help. She was Rosedale School room mother for many years providing refreshments for her children's classes, a Brownie Leader, Boy Scout Den Mother, Voting Registrar and was a bookkeeper for her husband's business, "Smitty's Hudson Service." After her children were grown, she became involved with providing food for people through Gleaners. What started as a surplus of home grown vegetables in her Aunt Nelly Whisman's garage, expanded to large warehouses to gather farmer's donated crops and commercial stores' excesses. She loved seeing things distributed to those in need instead of being thrown away. It was her nature to always help others. She loved her Gleaner family and friends. Pat served as President of Chico Gleaners for several years and was a member of the group for over 37 years. Pat enjoyed annual Shoemaker/Smith family reunions and loved seeing all her extended family together. In the summer, spending time in her big yard was an adventure for all the children. Sweet memories of children's laughter and taking turns churning homemade ice cream were simple pleasures that she loved. Pat is survived by her five children: Kimberley Smith of Chico; Bill and Sherry Smith of Chico; Lynn Blobner of Lemoore; Danny and Bobbie Smith of Citrus Heights; and Patty and Dino Radotic of Lodi. Pat enjoyed her precious grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great- great grandchildren, that brought so much joy to her life. Special thanks to Enloe Medical Center for their expertise and loving care and to the staff at Riverside Convalescent Hospital for caring for her like family. Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, there will be no public funeral services. Friends are invited to sign Pat's guestbook provided online by Brusie Funeral Home. Pat will be lovingly laid to rest during a private family graveside service at Chico Cemetery. As a loving tribute to Pat, please carry on her passion for helping others by extending an act of kindness to someone. In this way, you will be a part of carrying on her tradition of helping others. Our precious Mom has left this Earth now, but Her love will remain with us always.



