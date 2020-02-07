|
PATRICIA KOSKINEN Patricia "Patty" Mulvihill Koskinen died on Jan. 24, 2020, in Oroville, CA. The world has lost a tireless champion for education, dogs, feminism, poetry, volunteerism and loud public singing. Patty was born Dec. 2, 1944 in Brooklyn, NY to Leo and Lucy (DePodwin) Mulvihill. With a masters in special education she taught hundreds of students in her 30+ year career in NY, MD and CA. She will be missed by her husband of 53 years, Paul; children Amanda (Ken) Broderick and Nick (Kristin) Koskinen; brother Lee; grandkids Francis, Natalie, Charlie; beloved dog grandson Monte; and devoted friends and former students across the country. Memorial contributions may be mailed to the American Association of University Women with Tech Trek in the memo line to AAUW: Oroville, P.O.Box 6172, Oroville, CA. 95966
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 7, 2020