|
|
PATRICIA MCINTOSH 1932 - 2019 Patricia Lois McIntosh passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. She was 87 years old. Pat was born in Seattle, Washington to George and Lois Rounsefell on June 12, 1932. She and her mother moved to Palo Alto, CA. when she was five. Pat attended local schools and earned a Bachelors at Stanford in 1954. She later received a Teachers Credential at Chico State. While in college, Pat met a doctoral student who was renting a room in a home across the street. Clarence "Mac" and Pat were married August 14, 1955. In 1956 they moved to Chico where Mac started teaching history at Chico State. They had three children. Pat was hired as a librarian with the Butte County Library in Gridley and later moved to the branch in Chico. Books were her passion and helping others select a book or find information was a perfect fit. After retiring, she spent much of her time volunteering for both the Discovery Shoppe and Chico Friends of the Library. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Pat had many interests; she enjoyed reading mysteries were her favorite traveling, playing Bridge, jigsaw puzzles and animals. She was a member of Bidwell Memorial Presbyterian Church, and many other organizations including: The Discovery Shoppe, NeedleNuts, Crazy Ladies, La Senoras, RPEA, Chico Friends of the Library to name a few. Her trips took her throughout the US, Europe, Scandinavia, China, Turkey and the Baltics. Cats and penguins were her favorite animals. Mac always tried to find a zoo to visit when they traveled. Pat lost Mac in 1991. She is survived by her three children, Lois Pape (Greg), Leticia Lewis and Bruce (Annie); grandchildren David Lewis, Kelly Lewis, Daniel Pape (Kylee) and Megan Pape; and great-grandson Griffin Pape. Services will be held November 13, 2019 at 2:00 Bidwell Memorial Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to Chico Friends of the Library would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bidwellchapel.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 9, 2019