PATRICIA MURPHY Patricia Murphy, 94, of Butte County California passed away July 18, 2020. Patricia worked repairing aviation instruments until becoming a stewardess with Pan American Airways (PanAm). After meeting on Wake Island, Patricia and William Keenan Murphy Jr. were married in Westwood California in 1954. They lived in Alaska, California, New York, and Lebanon ending up in Butte County in 1976. She became a volunteer fireman and worked at the Jesus Center and donated to numerous local and international charities. She was mother to 10 children. These included two step children and two foster children. She was a lifelong learner, taking classes at Butte College and CSU Chico. She was a member of the Prime Timers and then Olli until the time of her death. She will be missed by her family, friends, relatives, and church. A memorial date and time is yet to be determined. Donations can be made to the Catholic Ladies Relief Society Food Locker or to the Osher Life long Learning Program (Olli) in her memory.



