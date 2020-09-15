1/1
Patricia Vandygriff
1987 - 2020
PATRICIA VANDYGRIFF Patricia LaRae Vandygriff, born July 8, 1987, left us on Sept 6, 2020 to join the Lord in Heaven. She is survived by two beautiful children, Elizabeth LaRae-Lee and Jared Michael, along with many loving family members. All of whom will miss her deeply. "Her beautiful smile lit up the whole room. Her main focus in life was her children. She kept a laser focus on them and their needs. She was not her priority, her children were. She was a steller mother, very proud of children. She was very eager to create a loving and fun life for them. She loved her family and did everything she could to be around them to make lasting memories. She wanted her legacy to be that she had been all that she could be. Those that knew her would say she did." A visitation was held at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home on Monday from 1pm to 6pm with a graveside service being held on Tuesday September 15, at 2:45pm at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton. On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
