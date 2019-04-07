PATRICK BLACK Patrick Raymond Black, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, March 4, 2019. Pat was 94, and was able to spend time with several family members over the last 6 months prior to his passing. Pat was born on December 27, 1924 in Crescent City, CA. the son of Leo Raymond Black and Edna Thomas Black. He is survived by his wife, Tessie, 7 children, 16 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Pat was a navigator for the army/air force during World War II, serving his country in the South Pacific. After graduating from UC Berkeley with a degree in Chemical Engineering, Pat was soon managing several high profile inter-national construction projects around the world. His travels and exposure to diverse backgrounds fostered his love of culture, politics and food. After a career in international construction and living abroad in the Philippines, Pat moved back to his hometown of Chico, CA, to an almond ranch in the early 1970s. There he enjoyed life's simpler pleasures, yet never too far away from the friendships he developed while traveling the world. Still, he was often heard to say that the USA was the best place in the world to live. He touched the lives of many during his journey, but most of all, Pat was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather universally respected and loved by all. The world is a better place because of Pat. An avid poker player, Pat regularly played at least once a week up until his passing. He taught us all that life is one big poker game, and that you make the most with the cards you're dealt. Win or lose, he always enjoyed the ride. A celebration of Pat's life will take place on Tuesday, April 30 at 10:00am at the St. John Catholic Church in Chico, CA and grave site service at Chico Cemetery. A reception will be held afterwards. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Maryknoll Sisters of St. Dominic. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary