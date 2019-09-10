|
PATRICK (PAT) JAY LYNCH August 31, 2019 Pat Lynch passed away Saturday, August 31, after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson's & Dementia. Born in Redding, CA on July 23, 1942, Pat attended Sequoia grammar school and was a graduate of Shasta High School in 1960. He graduated from San Jose State with a BS in Business in 1965, eventually making his way to Chico State where he pursued his MBA. It was in Chico where he met his soulmate Patty, whom he was married to for 40 years before Patty's passing in 2010. Pat was the 3rd generation owner of Gates Resale in downtown Chico for 22 years. Pat was a fixture on Park Ave for years, even continuing to go into work everyday after his retirement in 2005. He loved his customers and more importantly he loved working with his son Mike. Pat was fortunate to continue to work with Mike and his lifelong friend Craig Winningham up until early this year. Pat was an avid sports lover- Cal Bears, Warriors, golf ...but the San Francisco Giants and 49ers were his favorite of all time. There is not a player or a game he couldn't talk about or recall at the drop of a hat. Pat loved to travel with his wife Patty, their kids when they were young and their wide circle of dear friends. He loved his early morning biking crew for years and his regular golf Tuesday's at Canyon Oaks with his buddies. Pat was also a shrewd cribbage player that was always down for a game. Anyone that knew Pat would say his dearest treasures were his wife Patty, their 2 children and their 4 granddaughters. Close seconds would be a cold Budweiser and cigar after dinner. Pat is survived by his sister Judy(Bruce) Nutter, daughter Michelle (Kevin) Fraser, son Mike (Kathleen) Lynch and his 4 granddaughters, Alex, Abby, Kayla and Clare. He will be remembered by all for his sharp wit, his generous heart and his loyalty to his friends and family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Chico High Sports Boosters in memory of Pat (chicosportsboosters.org)
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 10, 2019