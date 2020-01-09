|
PATRICK PENNING A visitation will be held on Sunday January 12, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel for Patrick Marion Penning 84 of Gridley. He passed away on Saturday January 4, 2020 in Gridley. Patrick was born on July 17, 1935 in Willows, CA. He farmed his whole adult life. He was preceded in death by his parents Marion and Muriel Penning, his sister Susan Doering, and his brother Milton Penning. Patrick is survived by his loving wife, Lucy Penning of Gridley, three sons; Greg (Lisa) Penning of Novato, CA, Joe (Mary) Penning of Sebastopol, CA, and Cash (Sue) Dunlap of Gridley, two daughters; Lynn (Ross) Pippitt of Biggs, CA, and Julie (Terry) Farnham of Rumsey, CA, twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family suggests contributions to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church food closet P.O. Box 668, Gridley, CA 95948, and to the Gridley FFA and 4-H scholarships. A Celebration of life will be held on Monday January 13, 2020 at 12:30 at the Gridley Moose Lodge for Patrick. Private services were held for the family. Arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 9, 2020