PATSY CRISAN Patsy Jane Mansfield Crisan, surrounded by her loving family, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Patsy was born on July 11th, 1938, in Bakersfield, California, to Walter and Frances Mansfield. Patsy had a wonderful childhood, growing up in the Monterey/Carmel area. She was an avid tennis and softball player, and golfer. As a teen, Patsy enjoyed accompanying her father to the annual Bing Crosby Clambake and meeting her favorite celebrities. She attended Santa Catalina, a private school for girls in Monterey, eventually graduating from Monterey High School in 1956. Patsy went on to Monterey Peninsula College where she met the love of her life, Robert "Bobby" Crisan, her Romanian hero. Patsy and Bob were married on June 14th, 1958, at Highlands Inn, in Big Sur. They continued to live in the Monterey area until they moved to Chico in 1960 to complete their education at CSUC. In the summer of 1962 Patsy and Bob welcomed their first child, Nancy Marie. Eight years later, they welcomed twins, Michelle(Shelly) and Marcella(Marcy). Patsy loved raising her 3 daughters and was a was a wonderful mother, instilling a love for family and traditions. After her children were grown, Patsy enjoyed traveling throughout Europe, as well as the United States and Canada. Patsy's favorite spots were Paris, France, Austin, Texas and Maine. Some of her other favorite things; wine, martinis, Lake Almanor, her grandchildren, reading, music, and classic cars. Patsy lost the love of her life in February of 2004. Bob and Patsy were from two different worlds, but they were truly a match made in heaven. Patsy will be remembered for many things, but her fun spirit and her love for a great party was a special trademark. Everyone liked to "Party with Patsy". She was preceded in death by her husband Bob Crisan, and her two border collies; Stanley and Henry. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy, Shelly, and Marcy (Dave), her granddaughters, Bridget, Shannon, and Keelin, her sister Nancy of Colorado, and many other relatives including everybody's favorite; Steve Panish. A Celebration of Life to honor Patsy will be held sometime this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to your favorite animal rescue. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 9, 2019