PATSY DARLENE (WALDEN) JOHNSON Sept. 5, 1935 - June 4, 2020 Patsy Darlene Johnson (Walden), 84, was born to Jack and Myrtle Walden in Dallas, Texas. The fourth of six children, she lived a happy childhood in Mesquite, Texas with her loving family. She attended Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas in 1957. In 1971 she graduated from Palomar College in San Marcos, CA with an AA degree. After marriage and the births of her three children, the family moved to California in 1964, first to Oceanside then to Vista where they lived until the children were grown. After relocating to Laguna Hills, CA for several years, Patsy retired from 26 years at AT&T and moved to Oroville, CA in 1995 to be near her daughter. Patsy's final move was to McMinnville, Oregon in 2019, near her daughter, where she lived until her graduation into heaven. Patsy attended church her whole life including Grace Baptist Church in Oroville, serving as church secretary for several years. She has sung in many church choirs, played in church orchestras and taught children's and women's Sunday School because of her love for her Savior, Jesus Christ. She also volunteered as a 'pink lady' at Oroville Hospital for many years. Patsy was a breast cancer survivor for 29 years! Patsy had many loving friends. Patsy was a kind and lovely lady with a beautiful smile that she was always ready to share. Patsy enjoyed playing her clarinet, traveling, photography and spending time with family. She adored and is survived by her children; Philip Johnson (Tricia) of Escondido, CA, Denise Brightwell (Steve) of Carlton, OR, Jarvis Johnson (Joy) of Murrieta, CA, Grandchildren; Wendy, Jamie, Julie, Wanda, Rachel, Jessica, Alexis, Leon, Katherine, and Great Grandchildren; Tyrone, Kaelin, Sofia, Elijah, Robbie, Emily, Landon, Riley, Madison, Liam, Logan and Arya. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.

