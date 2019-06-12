PAUL RICHTER JR. Paul "Earl" Richter Jr. a long time resident of Los Molinos, CA passed away at the age of 85 on June 7, 2019. He was born Sept. 16, 1933 to Paul & Susie Richter in Corning, CA. He attended Corning schools and graduated from Corning Union High School in 1952. Immediately after high school he enlisted in in the US Navy. He served from 1952-1956 and was a veteran of the Korean War. One of his favorite conversations was reminiscing about his service aboard three ships; the USS Daily DD-519, USS Mt. Katmai AE-16, and USS Grapple ARS-7. In 1958 he married Cynthia Lee Shannon of Corning. They had one daughter, Debora Sue. Soon after Debora's birth, Cynthia passed away from Hodgkin disease. In 1962 he married Neville Hamer of Los Molinos. They had one daughter, Keely. In 1972 he married Mary Gannon of Los Molinos. Earl and Mary shared 41 years together until her death in 2013. They had many joyful memories. Earl and Mary enjoyed raising dogs, DIY home improvements, movies, dancing, long drives, and spending time with their grandchildren. Earl's career was in law enforcement. In his early years, he was a police officer for Corning Police Department and Orland Police Department. He served many years as a Sheriff Detective for Tehama County Sheriff Department from which he retired. After retirement he and his wife Mary started their own private detective business, Richter Investigations. He was very proud of his profession and his passion for solving a crime never stopped. He could solve any publicized crime or mystery, as it would unfold through all the various media sources. Earl was an avid radio control model airplane hobbyist. He spent many years building, flying, and being part of a model airplane club. He could always be found in his workshop either building a new plane, revamping an old plane, or just tinkering around. He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Susie; sisters Gwendolyn, Caroline, and Adeline; first wife, Cynthia Lee; second wife, Mary Elizabeth. He is survived by his two daughters Debroh Sue (late husband Daniel) Beight of Los Angeles, and Keely (Jon) Leonard of Glenn; grandchildren, Casey Anderson, Shane (Brianne) Anderson, and Elyse Anderson; and 2 great granddaughters. Thank you to Nancy Fletcher for her kindness and compassion; all the staff at Prestige Assisted Living, and everyone at Orchard View Senior Home. There will be no services per his requests. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Earl's name to Chico Air Museum, 165 Ryan Ave, Chico CA 95973. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary