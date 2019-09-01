|
PAUL ROBERT ERNEST 5/30/47 - 8/5/19 Paul was born in Elko, Nevada to Gabriella and Ivan Ernest. He began his early education in Luning, Nevada in a one room school house. Paul enlisted in the Navy right out of high school and served four years during the Vietnam war. While in the Navy, he was trained in electronics and earned his license. He was hired at United Airlines in San Francisco while continuing his education at San Mateo Junior College on the G.I. Bill. It was on the first day of college that he met and fell in love with Suzie. They were married for 46 years. They moved to Paradise in 1972 to continue their education at CSU, Chico. Paul received his degree in Industrial Arts. Together Paul and Suzie raised their three children while running the family organic apple orchard on Edgewood Lane. Paul also planted and maintained their own acre of grapes and fruit trees. Paul earned his contractor's license; and was a General Contractor for 30 years. Paul loved to travel and explore the outdoors. The family visited over 20 National Parks as they camped throughout the Western United States and Canada. The family also spent a month in Italy visiting Paul's mother's side of the family. Many weekends were spent at Eagle Lake at the cabin Paul built. Paul enjoyed hiking, boating, and fishing. He had a deep appreciation and knowledge of Native American history. Paul is survived by his wife and 3 children: Jessee (Piper), Arielle (Brian), and Jake (Nicole), six grandchildren, a brother, 5 nieces and nephews, and dear friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carol. A Celebration of Life will be held at TJ Farms, 3600 Chico Avenue, Chico on September 21st, 2019 at 1p.m. In lieu of flowers please send donations to UC Davis Burn Center (https://give.ucdavis.edu/Donate/YourGift/9000644) or Firefighters Burn Institute (https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/firefightersburninstitute). Paul's great smile and friendly outgoing spirit will always be remembered.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 1, 2019