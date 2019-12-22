|
PAUL SAYLES A graveside service for Paul Sayles of Chico will be held on Friday December 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Glen Oaks Memorial Park in Chico. Paul passed away on December 17,2019. He lived to be 101 years old and was known for his friendly nature. He was born on September 10, 1918 to Essie and Lillie Sayles in Calhan, Colorado. He grew up on a farm, attended High School and played organized baseball. Paul entered the Army during World War II and attained the rank of Staff SGT. On Nov 5, 1944, he married Louise Colbert and had 3 children: Stephen, Clifford, and Barbara. He worked for the county. In 1952, he settled in Vina, Ca. He then moved to Chico, Ca where he owned a Signal Gas Station at 5th and Main St. In 1963, he joined custodial staff at Chico State and retired in 1983 as a supervisor. He is survived by son, Clifford and a daughter Barbara. A viewing will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Brusie Funeral Home. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 22, 2019