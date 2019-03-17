PAULA KANDRA Paula Ann Kandra passed away Feb. 10, 2019 in Tucson, AZ, where she lived near her son David Rohrbacker and his family. Paula was born in 1940 in Romoland, CA, to Idress and Paul Almon and attended Perris High School. Paula married Glen Rohrbacker in 1957 and settled in Tulelake, CA where they raised four childrenGlenna, James, David and Patricia. Paula volunteered as room parent, 4-H cooking leader, and entered recipes in county fairs. She worked many jobs in agriculture, restaurants and management. Paula was the first female grain representative for the National Farmers Organization, working with farmers in Northern CA. Paula married Ivan Kandra in 1983 and settled in Klamath Falls, OR. Upon retirement, the Kandras lived in Redding and Chico, CA. The Kandras loved to entertain family and friends for holidays and were active in the Shasta Rose Society, hosting garden tours at their home in Redding. Paula loved her family and pets, gardening, cooking, movies and playing cards with friends. Paula is preceded in death by parents, Idress and Paul Almon, brothers, Hayden and Russell Almon, husband Ivan Kandra, and children Suzanne Kandra and James Rohrbacker. Paula is survived by children Chris (Susan) Kandra, Glenna (Steve) Morgan, David Rohrbacker and Patricia Almon Mor; grandchildren Shelley, Ben, Tara, Daniel, Erik, Matthew, Naomi and Patrick; and great-grandchildren, Joe, Claire and Grace. Paula was a shining stara wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. We will always be grateful for the role she played in our lives and especially our children's lives. Paula will be remembered for her generosity and pluck, and will be greatly missed. A graveside service to honor and celebrate Paula's life will be held at Glen Oak Memorial Park in Chico, CA on Friday, April 12 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Butte Humane Society in Paula's memory, https://buttehumane.org/tributes/. Condolences for the family can be sent in care of Glen Oaks Memorial Park, 11115 Midway, Chico, CA 95928. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary