Pauline McGuffin
1931 - 2020
PAULINE MCGUFFIN Our Mom, Pauline McGuffin, 88, passed away on May 19, 2020. She was born October 1, 1931, in Hemet, CA. to Alberta and Robert Bailey. Mom joined our dad LaDarral (Duffy) McGuffin and our brother Darral (Rocky) McGuffin in Heaven that day. She was also preceeded by her parents and 3 of her siblings, Barbara Rice, Betty Mills and Bobby Bailey. Her children, Karen McGuffin, (Frisco, TX), Joe, (Richland WA) and Bob McGuffin, (Oroville) survive her along with 4 grandsons, Kelsey, Kristopher and Kevin Stuart (Frisco, TX) and Angus (Oroville). She was loved (and she loved you back) and respected by many friends and extended family. She was a member of the Oroville business community for many years as the owner of Half-Time Take-n-Bake Pizza store. Sadly, there were no services to celebrate her life because of the Covid Virus. In her honor we ask that you be kind, be graceful and do something to make the world a bit better in her memory. That would make her happy. Godspeed, Mom!

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jun. 21, 2020.
