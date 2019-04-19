|
|
PEARL HELEN DAVIDSON Pearl was born on April 28, 1924 in McCloud, California to Charles and Ethel Hawkins. Pearl passed away on April 15, 2019 in Redding, California. She was a loving woman who was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Paradise, California. Her first husband Forrest C. Anderson and the father of her two daughters died in a truck accident many years ago. Her second husband Andrew P. Davidson died in 2003. Pearl enjoyed gardening, knitting, quilting, making lingerie and teddy bears. She will be greatly missed. Pearl is survived by her two daughters, Cheri Lyn Marchand of Oroville, CA; and Kathy Dale Heath of Layton, UT; 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, and her two sisters Elaine and Evelyn. There are no services scheduled. Arrangements are entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. www.RamseyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 19, 2019