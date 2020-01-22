|
PEARL PERSON Pearl Lee was born on July 8, 1934, to Johnnie Lee and Inez Cox Williams. She was born in Abbeville, Alabama. At an early age, her parents move to Westfield, Alabama where Pearl grew up, went to school and got married. She attended all three Westfield schools, graduating from Westfield High in May, 1952. In the fall of 1952, she attended Miles College, located in Fairfield, Alabama. In 1951, in Fairfield, she met the love of her life, Joseph Lee Person. He was going into the Army so they kept in touch by mail. When he was discharged in March, 1953, they courted until they got married on June 7, 1953, in Westfield, Alabama. They lived with Joe's parents until they left for East Chicago, Indiana in September, 1953. They stayed in Indiana for eleven years. Their three children were born there: Debra in September, 1954, Joe Jr. in October, 1955, and Johnny Floyd in September, 1959. In May, 1964, Joe Sr. left for California. In September, 1964, Pearl and the children boarded the California Zephyr train in Chicago, Illinois and arrived in Oroville at the Train Depot on September 11, 1964. They spent Wednesday and Thursday nights in Oroville and moved into 1812 Mulberry on Friday, September 13th and lived there ever since. In California, Pearl cleaned houses before she became an LVN at Enloe Hospital. She worked there for 7 years while attending Chico State to become a teacher. In August, 1974, Pearl became employed with the Chico Unified School District. She taught at three schools over the next 26 years Marigold for 5 years, McManus for 6 years and Rosedale for 15 years. After retirement, she was a substitute teacher for 12 years finally quitting on February 26, 2013. After that time, she did private tutoring and enjoyed it very much. Pearl was active in Second Baptist Church in Chico and attended since 1964. She helped to facilitate the honoring of school graduates' program, sang in the choir at various times and most recently provided encouragement to many members through cards and telephone calls. Throughout her decades of attendance, she became an honorary mother and grandmother to dozens of members. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Joseph Lee Person; and is survived by her daughter and son in law, Debra and Arthur Taylor of Rocklin, CA; son Joseph Person, Jr. of Chico and son and daughter in law Johnny and Dawn Person of Chico; grandchildren Arthur Taylor, Alexandra Taylor, Charlie Person, Johnny Person Jr., Devonia Marie Person, Yolanda Yvette Person, Uvonte' Trumaine Person, Tiffany Randall, and Cameron Davis; great-grandchildren Keith and Dakota Person and Shiloh Hickerson, Jonathon Person, Paris Person, Toa and Alii Person, Alonna and Alyson Person, Jayden, Johnny and Jenae Person, Ruby, Henry and Lyla Randall, Darrius and D'andre Davis, She is also survived by her siblings Freddie Dee Lathan of Brighton, Alabama and Ulysses (Boe) Williams of Bessemer, Alabama and a host of nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing service at Brusie Funeral Home on January 24, 2020 from 5pm-8pm, a funeral service at the First Baptist Church in Chico on January 25, 2020 at 10am, with a graveside service to follow at Glen Oaks Memorial Park. To send the family condolences please visit www.brusiefh.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 22, 2020