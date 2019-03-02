PETER BOWERS Peter Atherton Bowers passed away Sunday, February 10th, 2019. Peter was born August 26th, 1947 in Cordova, Alaska. His family moved to Chico, CA when he was a child and he remained in the area, making his home in Oroville until 2006, when he and his wife, Lynda, relocated to Arkansas. Pete was well loved by everyone who knew him. He was a mentor to many and an entertainer to anyone who would listen. He loved music and practical jokes and was always looking for a reason to laugh. Though he battled serious health issues for several years, he could always find a reason to smile and the time to do something kind. Pete is survived by his wife of 36 years, Lynda, his sons, Scott Tracy (Theresa), and Dallas Bowers (Brandi), daughter, J'Anna Alstad (Mark), grandchildren, J'Lynn Alstad, Sunny Tracy and Samantha Bowers, sister Joan Partal (Tony) and nieces Jan Pierson and Seana Honeywell. He will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered. A celebration of Pete's life will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday March 23d at the Living Faith Church, 1351 S Morningside Drive, Fayetteville, AR. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Living Faith Church or live plants can be donated to Pete's Memorial Garden. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary