PETER J. DECARLO Peter DeCarlo, 92, of Petaluma, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on September 13, 2019. He was born September 1, 1927 in San Jose to Joseph and Mathilde DeCarlo. He lived in San Jose with his parents and younger brother, Paul. Pete began working, at a young age, as a soda jerk and later as a manager of a movie theatre. He met the love of his life, Julia Fuoco, and they married on December 10, 1945. Pete served in the Army as a tailor and was stationed in Fort Lewis, WA. He returned to San Jose and began his long, successful career in construction. His son, Robert, was born in 1946 and another son, Joseph, in 1948. Pete's career moved his family to Chico in 1955 where he built many of the homes in his neighborhood. He and Julia had a daughter, Kathleen, in 1957. Pete worked hard to provide for his family and without a high school education became a Project Manager for R.G. Fisher Company based in Fresno. He managed many large projects like Fresno State's Bull Dog Stadium, Butte College and Butte Hall at Chico State and many others. He was known for taking over jobs that were behind schedule and over budget and completing them ahead of schedule and under budget. He had a way with numbers! Pete retired at 60 and enjoyed playing golf, gardening and cooking. He prided himself on the fact that he had eight hole-in-ones and as he entered his eighties his goal was to shoot his age in golf. He lost his wife, Julia, in 1997 to cancer. He was a loving and attentive caregiver during her illness. Prior to her death they celebrated 52 years of marriage. In his later years, Pete enjoyed the company and companionship of his longtime friend, Theresa Pecoraro. In 2016, Pete moved to Petaluma to live with his daughter and son-in-law. In the short time he lived in Petaluma, he made many friends and touched many lives. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A special thank you to his caregivers, Nahata, Marie, Tasia and Cherly who took such great care of him. Pete was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Julia, his son, Robert, and his companion, Theresa. He is survived by his son, Joseph (Susan), his daughter, Kathleen (Michael), his brother Paul (Ann), 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. A celebration of life Mass will be held on November 22 at 10 a.m. at Our Divine Savior Catholic Church, 566 E. Lassen Ave., Chico. Donations can be made to Hospice of Petaluma, Petaluma People Services Center or First Tee. Condolences at www.AdobeCreekFuneralHome.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 17, 2019