|
|
PETER WESLEY CARDOZA Peter "Pete" Wesley Cardoza passed away February 18, 2020 in Grass Valley, California after a short battle with lung cancer. He was 68. Pete was born January 15, 1952 in Sacramento, CA to Richard and Phoebe Cardoza. He attended elementary and high school in Willows. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Pete is survived by his son Jeff Cardoza; daughter Kristel Cardoza and granddaughter Annakah; step-mother Darlene Brown; brothers Brad and Scott Mallory, Floyd Neuhardt; sisters Linda Wysong, Linda Slimmer, Jan Reyes, Julie Clawson; and special friends John and Carol Henry. He was "Uncle Pete" to numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Richard Cardoza, mother Phoebe Fellis, and his special love Debbie Freeberg of New York. Pete requested that memorial contributions be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. An informal Celebration of Life/open house will be March 22, 1:00-4:00 p.m. at the Casa De Flores Clubhouse, 701 E. Lassen Ave., Chico, CA
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 8, 2020