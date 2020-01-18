|
PHIL BURROUGHS Phil Burroughs passed away quietly in his home on Sunday January 12th at the age of 77. Phil was born in Stockton, California and lived variously in Orland, California, Baker City, Oregon, and Talent, Oregon. An avid reader, lifelong farmer, and student of history he is survived by his wife Lynne, their 3 sons, one foster son, and 5 grandchildren. The family will be announcing the time, date, and location of the memorial service in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations to PEO Chapter AC in the care of Emilie Vest at 118 Marin Ct. Talent, OR 97540.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 18, 2020