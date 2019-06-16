Resources More Obituaries for Philip John Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Philip Allan John

1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers PHILIP ALLAN JOHN Philip Allan John born April 26th 1953, loving husband father, and amazing Papi to his grandchildren, left us much too soon on Tuesday, June 11th while doing what he loved, riding in a bike race with his cousin Shin. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 22nd at 1:00 pm at the Paradise Performing Arts Center. Phil was raised in South San Francisco, one of five children of Al and Aileen John. The entire family grew up to be lifelong Giants and 49er fans. Phil graduated from South City High School where he was a track star, President of the Sr. class, and newspaper editor. Phil enlisted in the United States Army during the Vietnam War where he was a highly decorated veteran earning many medals, including the Meritorious Service Medal. He served in the infantry division, Calvary and was a decorated Airborne Ranger. Phil was proud of serving his country for eight years. Phil was a renaissance man. He was an actor, singer, songwriter, author, and illustrator. For over 35 years Phil worked as a Health Information Consultant with California Health Information Systems where he worked both locally and nationally. Phil's greatest joy in life was the time spent with family and friends. He was involved in many community organizations including: Paradise Rotary, Chair of the Paradise Fire Safe Council, Wildfire Ready Racoon, a member of the Butte County Planning Commission, Town of Paradise EOC, and performing with the Northern California Ballet and the California Regional Theater. Phil was also a 4th degree in the Knights of Columbus and past Grand Knight of the St. Thomas More Chapter. Phil was probably best known in the community for his singing voice, conducting children's choirs, and singing at many church services, weddings and community events. He was known for his generosity of his talents, time, and gifts to anyone in need of help. Phil was also known for his sharp wit and tongue, wicked sense of humor, and at times salty language. Nothing compared to Phil's pride in his family. He raised three highly successful, good, thoughtful children. His eldest, Philip, is an attorney in Las Vegas, Brian is a Naval JAG Officer in San Diego and his daughter, Maggie, is supermom to his three grandchildren and wife to his favorite son-in-law, Eric. Phil never missed a football game, track meet, or tennis match when his children were in high school. He was well on the way to repeating that record with his grandchildren's events. His five year old grandson Jon Jon, recently learned how to FaceTime. Jon Jon would FaceTime his Papi multiple times each day. Papi always had time and an encouraging word for his grandkids. Phil loved bike riding with his cousin, golfing with his favorite foursome, Bill and Debbie Sharrett, and Michelle, kayaking, camping, reading, good wine with his sister-in-law Lori Kerns, Harry Potter, Star Trek, traveling, but most of all he loved his wife and family fiercely and unconditionally. He is survived by his wife, Michelle Diane John, his three children, Philip, Brian, and Maggie, son-in-law Eric, his three grandchildren, Sophie, Gillian, and Jonathan, five siblings, Richard, Raymond, Corinne, Gary, and Daniel, and his mother-in-law Sandra, who he drove through the flames of the CampFire to save her life. Phil will be remembered by many and his indelible mark will be missed. Well done good and faithful servant. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phil's memory to the Paradise Fire Safe Council or the Northern California Ballet. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries