PHILLIP LOWDERMILK On Saturday, June 20, 2020, Phillip James Lowdermilk, at the age of 41, lost his lifelong battle with congenital heart disease. Phillip had a loving giving nature and was devoted to his family. Although he struggled with heart disease, Phillip had a heart of gold. His greatest joy was taking care of others and finding thoughtful ways to make people happy. Phillip was a CNA for many years, until the complications from his heart made it impossible for him to continue working. He was appreciated by many patients and their families for his caring nature. When he couldn't "work" anymore, he took up the job of helping care for his dad. Phillip is survived by his parents, Bob and Kathy Lowdermilk, and his mother Dinah Knight. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters Ginger Lowdermilk, Heather and (Loren) Davidson, MaryEllen and (Matt) Garrahy, Justin and (Chelsea) McCabe, Shane and (Shaleen) McCabe, and his nieces and nephews. We will all miss him so. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Phillip's name to the American Heart Association.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jun. 28, 2020.